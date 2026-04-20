AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,730 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,603 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 843.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter.

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Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust NYSEAMERICAN: CEF is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

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