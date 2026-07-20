AECOM $ACM Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,649 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 88,420 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.52% of AECOM worth $57,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 189.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the construction company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.36.

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Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This represents a 3.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni purchased 4,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $298,341.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 153,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,837,890.98. The trade was a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company's 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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