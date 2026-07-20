AECOM $ACM Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,246 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in AECOM were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its stake in AECOM by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AECOM by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in AECOM by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni acquired 4,224 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $298,341.12. Following the purchase, the president owned 153,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,837,890.98. The trade was a 2.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.36.

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AECOM Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AECOM has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $135.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average of $84.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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