AECOM $ACM Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,563 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 168,040 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of AECOM worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 28,246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $602,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,107,636 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $666,393,000 after purchasing an additional 127,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 14.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock worth $649,735,000 after buying an additional 618,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in AECOM by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,773,910 shares of the construction company's stock worth $264,437,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,275 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $232,359,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on AECOM from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACM

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.54. AECOM has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. AECOM's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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