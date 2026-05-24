AECOM $ACM Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,381 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 15,468 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in AECOM were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 307 shares of the construction company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.54. AECOM has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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