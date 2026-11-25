First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116,120 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 329,972 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.64% of AECOM worth $124,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 321.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 34.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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AECOM Price Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. AECOM has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $109.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.150-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from AECOM's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.50 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Profile

AECOM is an infrastructure consulting firm that provides planning, design, engineering, architecture, program management, and environmental services. It works with public- and private-sector clients on projects involving transportation, water, buildings, energy, and other infrastructure. The company supports projects across their life cycles, from early planning and design through construction management and operations. Its services include environmental assessment and remediation, engineering and technical consulting, and management of large-scale infrastructure programs.

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