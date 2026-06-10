AECOM $ACM Stock Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,199 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 193,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of AECOM worth $92,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 28,246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $602,183,000 after buying an additional 5,316,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AECOM by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company's stock worth $550,110,000 after buying an additional 2,162,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,499,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,553,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock worth $649,735,000 after buying an additional 618,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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AECOM Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. AECOM has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. AECOM's payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ACM shares. Wall Street Zen raised AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,099,541.14. This represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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