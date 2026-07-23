Aegis Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Greenfire Resources Ltd. $GFR

Aegis Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR - Free Report) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,548 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 238,417 shares during the period. Greenfire Resources accounts for about 0.4% of Aegis Financial Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned 0.33% of Greenfire Resources worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFR. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources in the first quarter worth $141,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenfire Resources Stock Up 3.3%

GFR stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $830.21 million, a P/E ratio of -73.55 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.27 million. Greenfire Resources had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Greenfire Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Greenfire Resources in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Greenfire Resources from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFR

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

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