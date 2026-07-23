Aegis Financial Corp Purchases 727,608 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust $RLJ

Aegis Financial Corp boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ - Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,999,425 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 727,608 shares during the period. RLJ Lodging Trust comprises 2.5% of Aegis Financial Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned about 1.32% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company's stock.

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RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of RLJ opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,233.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $339.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.51 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 1.37%. RLJ Lodging Trust's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S. markets, targeting properties that benefit from strong corporate and leisure demand, limited new supply and established brand affiliations.

The trust's hotels are affiliated with leading global lodging brands across the spectrum of service levels, including lifestyle and upscale segments.

Further Reading

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