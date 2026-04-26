AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 79,974 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Loop Capital set a $113.00 price target on Nasdaq in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price target on Nasdaq and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 113,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $9,706,923.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,965,751 shares in the company, valued at $167,953,765.44. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,451 shares of company stock worth $47,142,951. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.11 and a twelve month high of $101.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 23.15%.Nasdaq's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Key Stories Impacting Nasdaq

Here are the key news stories impacting Nasdaq this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Nasdaq reported EPS of $0.96 vs. $0.93 expected and stronger-than-expected revenue (double-digit net revenue growth across divisions). This is the primary positive catalyst supporting the stock’s rise. Nasdaq Q1 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — Nasdaq reported EPS of $0.96 vs. $0.93 expected and stronger-than-expected revenue (double-digit net revenue growth across divisions). This is the primary positive catalyst supporting the stock’s rise. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — the board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.31 (≈14.8% increase), indicating cash return commitment and supporting income-oriented investor interest. Dividend Announcement

Dividend hike — the board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.31 (≈14.8% increase), indicating cash return commitment and supporting income-oriented investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Business mix and growth drivers — management highlighted AI and cloud-driven growth in Solutions and FinTech segments, providing conviction that revenue acceleration is sustainable beyond the quarter. AI & Cloud Growth

Business mix and growth drivers — management highlighted AI and cloud-driven growth in Solutions and FinTech segments, providing conviction that revenue acceleration is sustainable beyond the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analyst action — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $97 (market perform), a modest supportive signal from the sell-side that implies upside from current levels. KBW Target Raise

Analyst action — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $97 (market perform), a modest supportive signal from the sell-side that implies upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Mid-month short-interest data — Nasdaq published mid-April short interest across Nasdaq Global Market securities; overall days-to-cover ticked slightly lower to ~2.71 days. This is market-structure data rather than a direct stock-specific catalyst for NDAQ. Mid-Month Short Interest

Mid-month short-interest data — Nasdaq published mid-April short interest across Nasdaq Global Market securities; overall days-to-cover ticked slightly lower to ~2.71 days. This is market-structure data rather than a direct stock-specific catalyst for NDAQ. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst landscape is mixed but skewed positive — several firms maintain overweight/positive views and the median 6‑month target remains above the current price, which supports medium-term upside but isn’t an immediate catalyst. Analyst Targets & Ratings

Analyst landscape is mixed but skewed positive — several firms maintain overweight/positive views and the median 6‑month target remains above the current price, which supports medium-term upside but isn’t an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — disclosure shows significant insider sales in the past six months (including a large sale by CEO Adena Friedman), which can be perceived negatively by some investors even if sales have benign explanations. This could cap some near-term upside. Insider Activity

Insider selling — disclosure shows significant insider sales in the past six months (including a large sale by CEO Adena Friedman), which can be perceived negatively by some investors even if sales have benign explanations. This could cap some near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Mixed institutional moves — large reallocations (e.g., UBS materially cut its position while others added) increase volatility risk; big fund flows can amplify moves if followed by further rebalancing. Institutional Activity

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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