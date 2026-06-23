AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,897 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 56,484 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $164,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $332.42 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $272.11 and a 52 week high of $338.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $890.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and described it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks to own, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Article Title

Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and described it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks to own, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan-related commentary highlighted the company’s growing use of agentic AI in banking operations, suggesting potential efficiency gains and long-term margin support from automation. Article Title

JPMorgan-related commentary highlighted the company’s growing use of agentic AI in banking operations, suggesting potential efficiency gains and long-term margin support from automation. Positive Sentiment: Recent background earnings remain strong, with JPMorgan having recently beaten consensus on both EPS and revenue, which continues to underpin investor confidence in the stock.

Recent background earnings remain strong, with JPMorgan having recently beaten consensus on both EPS and revenue, which continues to underpin investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s general counsel sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; while insider sales can weigh on sentiment, the planned nature of the transaction reduces the likelihood that it signals a negative fundamental change. Article Title

The company’s general counsel sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; while insider sales can weigh on sentiment, the planned nature of the transaction reduces the likelihood that it signals a negative fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles referenced JPMorgan research or executives discussing broader market themes, including institutional rebalancing and rate policy, but these were more market commentary than direct company-specific catalysts.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Autonomous Res cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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