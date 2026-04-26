AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 226,948 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,112 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 226,948 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in American Tower were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,239,277,000 after purchasing an additional 611,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,888,633 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,324,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,924,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $947,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,653,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $894,913,000 after purchasing an additional 159,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1,984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $858,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $178.43 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $180.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. American Tower's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.84%.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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