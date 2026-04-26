AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,242 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 67,204 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Republic Services were worth $22,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ANB Bank raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,766 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Barclays set a $227.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Stock Down 2.0%

RSG stock opened at $209.73 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services's payout ratio is currently 36.79%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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