Free Trial
→ A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Republic Services logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in Republic Services by 38.5% in Q4, selling 67,204 shares and now holding 107,242 shares worth about $22.72 million.
  • Republic Services beat quarterly EPS estimates ($1.76 vs. $1.62) while revenue was slightly below expectations, and it set FY2026 guidance of $7.20–$7.28 EPS (consensus ~$7.22).
  • Analysts are split (10 Buy, 10 Hold) with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target of $244.67; the stock trades near $209.73 with a market cap of $64.8B and a P/E of 30.62.
  • Interested in Republic Services? Here are five stocks we like better.

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,242 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 67,204 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Republic Services were worth $22,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ANB Bank raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,766 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Barclays set a $227.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Stock Down 2.0%

RSG stock opened at $209.73 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services's payout ratio is currently 36.79%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Republic Services Right Now?

Before you consider Republic Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Republic Services wasn't on the list.

While Republic Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
I wish this wasn’t the case
I wish this wasn’t the case
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines