Dodge & Cox reduced its holdings in Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG - Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,152,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 25,482,320 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 1.06% of Aegon worth $165,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Aegon by 42.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,735,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 520,221 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,741,711 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $85,233,000 after acquiring an additional 901,979 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,751 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 271,350 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 106,242 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Aegon Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AEG opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. Aegon NV has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Aegon from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aegon from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Aegon from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

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Aegon Company Profile

Aegon is an international financial services company focused on insurance, retirement and investment products. Its offerings include life and protection insurance, workplace and individual retirement plans, savings products and asset management services. The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and other international markets. In the United States, many of its products and services are offered under the Transamerica brand. Aegon was formed in 1983 through the merger of Dutch insurers AGO and Ennia.

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