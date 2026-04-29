Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Acquired by Four Tree Island Advisory LLC

Four Tree Island Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,338 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Aercap comprises approximately 8.0% of Four Tree Island Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aercap worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Aercap by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC grew its position in Aercap by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Aercap by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aercap by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Aercap by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Aercap and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on AER

Aercap Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE AER opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $103.53 and a 52 week high of $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.80. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aercap's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Aercap's payout ratio is 7.50%.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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