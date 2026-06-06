Aerodigm Wealth LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Aerodigm Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,543 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Aerodigm Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aerodigm Wealth LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock worth $387,385,083. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.2%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $205.10 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $203.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.55. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.85 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. China Renaissance began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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