AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,686 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 29,299 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of AeroVironment worth $68,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in AeroVironment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,188 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $40,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,993,929.81. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $88,921.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,638.30. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,596 shares of company stock worth $349,456. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.81. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The business had revenue of $408.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 143.4% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AeroVironment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Clear Str raised shares of AeroVironment to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $259.00 to $236.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $318.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AeroVironment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AeroVironment wasn't on the list.

While AeroVironment currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here