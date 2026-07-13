AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,276 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of AeroVironment worth $41,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,521 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 4.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,349 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $50,037,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 74.7% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting AeroVironment

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham, BTIG, and other analysts reiterated bullish ratings on AeroVironment, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term outlook. Analyst rating updates

Needham, BTIG, and other analysts reiterated bullish ratings on AeroVironment, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: One report highlighted strong fiscal Q4 results, including $642 million in revenue, 22% EBITDA margins, and a $2.7 billion backlog, suggesting solid operational execution. MarketBeat article

One report highlighted strong fiscal Q4 results, including $642 million in revenue, 22% EBITDA margins, and a $2.7 billion backlog, suggesting solid operational execution. Neutral Sentiment: AeroVironment was said to win a German drone order, which supports the company’s pipeline but does not by itself change the bigger valuation debate. Yahoo Finance article

AeroVironment was said to win a German drone order, which supports the company’s pipeline but does not by itself change the bigger valuation debate. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders about the July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline in the AVAV securities class action, keeping legal risk in focus. Rosen Law Firm deadline reminder

Multiple law firms issued reminders about the July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline in the AVAV securities class action, keeping legal risk in focus. Negative Sentiment: RBC downgraded AeroVironment to Hold and cut its price target, citing skepticism about the company’s aggressive growth targets. RBC downgrade article

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $144.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.59. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $135.20 and a one year high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of AeroVironment from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $305.00 to $229.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVAV

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 750 shares of company stock valued at $133,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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