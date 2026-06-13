Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG - Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,119 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 328,214 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group makes up about 6.0% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.21% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $260,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,100 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMG. Wall Street Zen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $454.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $362.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $354.55 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.79 and a 12-month high of $355.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.94.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $544.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $544.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 34.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Christopher Ryan sold 3,402 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,037,814.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $333,125.52. This trade represents a 75.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.27, for a total transaction of $5,919,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,245,898.62. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 21,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,719 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc NYSE: AMG is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates' distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company's core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

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