State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG - Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,666 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 894,980 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.53% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $318,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 735.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,846 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $6,853,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $146,331,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $367.61 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.44 and a fifty-two week high of $408.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company's 50-day moving average price is $378.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.51.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.79 by $0.71. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $595.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $655.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 37.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $583.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $460.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. NYSE: AMG is a global asset management company that partners with independent investment firms. Founded in 1993, AMG provides its partner firms with strategic capital, distribution support and business resources while allowing them to retain substantial independence over their investment processes and operations. Through its partner firms, AMG offers a range of investment strategies and services, including alternative investments, equities, fixed income, private markets and wealth management.

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