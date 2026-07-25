Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB - Free Report) by 111.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 495,308 shares during the quarter. AnaptysBio comprises approximately 2.7% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.23% of AnaptysBio worth $52,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 1,631.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,625 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 233,325 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 2,358.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,137 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 219,816 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AnaptysBio by 145.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,458 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 219,648 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 214.6% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 321,040 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 218,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,474 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 180,042 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $72.36.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100,000.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase up to 5,352,316.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANAB. Barclays increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered AnaptysBio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.00.

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AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company's technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company's pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

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