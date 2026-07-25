Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,136,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CRISPR Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,973 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,550 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,786 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $210,577.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,076,636.34. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1%

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,856.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

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