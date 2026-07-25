Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. $STRO

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO - Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,519 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 321,137 shares during the quarter. Sutro Biopharma makes up about 1.4% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 6.45% of Sutro Biopharma worth $26,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1,052.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,917 shares of the company's stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,206,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 244.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 396,785 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 281,717 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners set a $43.00 price target on Sutro Biopharma and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

STRO opened at $22.88 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic drug candidates in the fields of oncology and immunology. The company leverages a proprietary cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF™, to design and produce complex, multi-specific proteins that include antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cytokine fusion proteins. This platform enables rapid generation and optimization of protein therapeutics that may not be feasible with traditional cell-based expression systems.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Sutro Biopharma has built a pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

Further Reading

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