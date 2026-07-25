Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. $CATX

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Free Report) by 954.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,164,582 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,864,582 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 2.77% of Perspective Therapeutics worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,814 shares of the company's stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 188,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 118.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,067 shares of the company's stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 405,612 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 375.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 187,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 148,013 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,080 shares of the company's stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 60,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $12.62.

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Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,982.69% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Perspective Therapeutics Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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