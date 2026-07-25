Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. $ORKA

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,673 shares of the company's stock after selling 302,669 shares during the period. Oruka Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.3% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Oruka Therapeutics worth $24,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORKA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oruka Therapeutics

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, Director Carl Dambkowski sold 105,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $6,191,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 73,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,348,624.71. This represents a 58.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $550,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,266,703.04. This represents a 19.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,406 shares of company stock worth $12,019,683. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of -0.35.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORKA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim set a $200.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Oruka Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Oruka Therapeutics from $78.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oruka Therapeutics

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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