Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,172 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Trevi Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $23,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 194.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trevi Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trevi Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Trevi Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here