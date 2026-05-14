AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases Shares of 38,254 Regions Financial Corporation $RF

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,254 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the bank's stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 161,131 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Regions Financial by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,255,888 shares of the bank's stock valued at $61,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,926 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 40,572 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $195,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

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