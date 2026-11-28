State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020,510 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,066,052 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.93% of AGCO worth $230,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $1,239,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $2,216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AGCO by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP increased its position in AGCO by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 99,102 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AGCO by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $63,028,000 after buying an additional 88,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut AGCO from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $109.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.61. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.22 and a 52 week high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO's payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, SVP Ivory Harris sold 1,600 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $200,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,811,086.20. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Hansotia sold 2,604 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $337,869.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 326,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,420,335.25. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,597 shares of company stock worth $3,721,969. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global manufacturer of agricultural equipment and precision agriculture technology. Its products include tractors, combines, seeding and planting equipment, hay and forage machinery, and crop application equipment, as well as technologies designed to help farmers manage field operations. The company sells equipment under brands including Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Valtra, and offers precision agriculture products through its PTx business. AGCO serves farmers and agricultural businesses across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

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