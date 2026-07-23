AGCO Corporation $AGCO Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 671.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,974 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AGCO worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in AGCO by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in AGCO by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $19,925,000 after buying an additional 61,009 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.28. AGCO Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In related news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $129.64.

View Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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