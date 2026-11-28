Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838,935 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 868,785 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Agilent Technologies worth $661,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 172.7% during the third quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Markowski Investments acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on A

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Mikael Dolsten sold 634 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $95,974.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $745,395.12. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $180.05 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $188.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day moving average of $140.18.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 19.30%. Agilent Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.540-1.570 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.730-6.860 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.2550. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is 20.43%.

Recent Agilent Technologies Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about A:

Positive Sentiment: A recent earnings report topped estimates: Agilent reported $1.86 in quarterly EPS and $2.04 billion in revenue, versus expectations of $1.73 and $1.99 billion, respectively. A separate report noted the shares reached a 52-week high following the results. Agilent reaches 52-week high after earnings

A recent earnings report topped estimates: Agilent reported $1.86 in quarterly EPS and $2.04 billion in revenue, versus expectations of $1.73 and $1.99 billion, respectively. A separate report noted the shares reached a 52-week high following the results. Positive Sentiment: A report says Agilent has multiple positive catalysts and is drawing support from Wall Street, adding to the favorable analyst backdrop. Agilent’s positive catalysts

A report says Agilent has multiple positive catalysts and is drawing support from Wall Street, adding to the favorable analyst backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Agilent and Chulalongkorn University opened the first Agilent Experience Center in Thailand, a regional initiative that could support customer engagement but has no reported near-term financial impact. Experience Center in Thailand

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies develops and supplies analytical instruments, software, consumables and services used in laboratories and industrial settings. Its offerings include chromatography, mass spectrometry, spectroscopy and cell analysis systems, as well as laboratory informatics and diagnostic products. The company serves customers in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, clinical and diagnostic testing, chemicals, food, environmental testing, academia and government. Its products and services support research, quality control, safety testing and regulatory compliance.

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