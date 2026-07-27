Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,703 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 50,067 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $138.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.43. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.48%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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