Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,171 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $116,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the mining company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $162.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

Further Reading

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