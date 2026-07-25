Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,145 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 119,928 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 1.6% of Cannell & Spears LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cannell & Spears LLC owned 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $78,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,241 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $28,253,000 after buying an additional 61,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agnico Eagle announced a C$60 million investment in Cadillac Mines, taking an 11% position in the company. Investors may view this as a strategic move to expand exposure to the Abitibi gold district and to support future growth opportunities. Agnico Eagle Announces Investment in Cadillac Mines Corporation

Agnico Eagle announced a C$60 million investment in Cadillac Mines, taking an 11% position in the company. Investors may view this as a strategic move to expand exposure to the Abitibi gold district and to support future growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: The Cadillac Mines IPO was upsized, suggesting strong demand around the deal and potentially validating Agnico Eagle’s decision to buy in early. That could be seen as a constructive capital allocation move if the project advances successfully. Cadillac Mines Upsizes IPO to $385 Million as Agnico Eagle Takes 11% Position

The Cadillac Mines IPO was upsized, suggesting strong demand around the deal and potentially validating Agnico Eagle’s decision to buy in early. That could be seen as a constructive capital allocation move if the project advances successfully. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on upcoming Q2 results and Wall Street metric previews, which keeps attention on Agnico Eagle’s operating performance, costs, and cash flow, but these pieces did not provide a fresh earnings result.

Several articles focused on upcoming Q2 results and Wall Street metric previews, which keeps attention on Agnico Eagle’s operating performance, costs, and cash flow, but these pieces did not provide a fresh earnings result. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have cut earnings estimates for 2026 as gold prices retreat, raising concerns that softer bullion prices could pressure Agnico Eagle’s growth assumptions and margins. Do Agnico Eagle Mines’ Earnings Cuts Reveal Fragility In Its Gold Price Assumptions?

Analysts have cut earnings estimates for 2026 as gold prices retreat, raising concerns that softer bullion prices could pressure Agnico Eagle’s growth assumptions and margins. Negative Sentiment: Technical and sentiment-focused coverage from Zacks labeled AEM a “Bear of the Day” and said the stock is facing a weaker outlook, which may add to near-term caution among traders. Bear of the Day: Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $230.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $145.28 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $122.32 and a 12 month high of $255.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $160.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines's revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agnico Eagle Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agnico Eagle Mines wasn't on the list.

While Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here