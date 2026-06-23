AGP Franklin LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Funds Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 22.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 1,086,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,247,000 after buying an additional 195,952 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 51.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,186 shares of the company's stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,722 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other news, CFO Bryan Langley purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,759.04. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE:FND opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Floor & Decor's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FND. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $51.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

See Also

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