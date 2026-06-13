Agree Realty Corporation $ADC Holdings Boosted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,094,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 649,301 shares during the period. Agree Realty comprises about 1.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 11.74% of Agree Realty worth $1,015,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,293,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $309,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $116,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,441 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $204,813,000 after acquiring an additional 826,719 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 311.0% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 838,570 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,572,000 after acquiring an additional 634,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 532.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 714,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,777,000 after acquiring an additional 601,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company's stock.

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE ADC opened at $75.74 on Friday. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $211.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Agree Realty's payout ratio is 172.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Agree Realty from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Agree Realty from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Agree Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.41 per share, for a total transaction of $357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 90,512 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,461.92. This represents a 5.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 13,295 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,575.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 675,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,909,668.05. The trade was a 2.01% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,191 shares of company stock worth $1,426,994. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation NYSE: ADC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

See Also

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