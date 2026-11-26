State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC - Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,155,209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,562,709 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.73% of Agree Realty worth $412,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,447,551,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $130,921,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $104,747,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $92,533,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,125,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Agree Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 654,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,023,525.56. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 60,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,079,209.40. The trade was a 1.68% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,070 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.2%

Agree Realty stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $82.08. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.68. Agree Realty had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2710 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Agree Realty's dividend payout ratio is 167.53%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing and managing net-leased properties, primarily occupied by retail businesses. Its portfolio includes freestanding stores and other properties leased to national and regional retailers. Under net leases, tenants generally assume responsibility for property expenses such as taxes, insurance and maintenance, while Agree Realty owns the real estate and collects rent. The company's properties are located across the United States.

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