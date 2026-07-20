AIA Group Ltd Acquires 195,825 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 217.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,824 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 195,825 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 891,188 shares of the company's stock worth $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 173,013 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 7,063,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,897 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65,853 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 725,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,424,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 655,247 shares of the company's stock worth $18,989,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock's fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. VICI Properties's payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

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