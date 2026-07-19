AIA Group Ltd Acquires 31,842 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Bristol Myers Squibb’s NDA for mezigdomide in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a meaningful regulatory step that could strengthen the company’s oncology pipeline and future revenue prospects. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Wins FDA Review For Mezigdomide In Multiple Myeloma

The FDA accepted Bristol Myers Squibb’s NDA for in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a meaningful regulatory step that could strengthen the company’s oncology pipeline and future revenue prospects. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed traders buying a notably higher-than-average number of call options , suggesting some investors are positioning for additional upside in BMY.

Unusual options activity showed traders buying a notably higher-than-average number of , suggesting some investors are positioning for additional upside in BMY. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a strong value stock , reinforcing the view that the shares may still look attractive on valuation grounds. Here's Why Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) is a Strong Value Stock

Recent commentary highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a , reinforcing the view that the shares may still look attractive on valuation grounds. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage continues to point to a “Hold” consensus, indicating analysts are not broadly turning more bullish or bearish on the stock. Bristol Myers Squibb Company NYSE: BMY Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Brokerage coverage continues to point to a consensus, indicating analysts are not broadly turning more bullish or bearish on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to $6.10 from $6.12 , but the change is modest and still near consensus, so it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver by itself.

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to from , but the change is modest and still near consensus, so it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver by itself. Negative Sentiment: The small downward revision to longer-term earnings expectations may indicate some caution around Bristol Myers Squibb’s post-2026 growth trajectory, which could limit enthusiasm if investors focus on future profitability.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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