AIA Group Ltd Acquires 73,800 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,341 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in RTX were worth $28,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Article Title

RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Article Title

RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Article Title

Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports about NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX gaming GPUs, including launch delays, hotspot temperature issues and SEGA collaborations, do not appear to be material drivers for RTX Corporation’s stock and are likely to be a naming coincidence.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $193.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.62. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.56 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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