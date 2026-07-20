AIA Group Ltd Acquires New Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,800 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $6,809,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,223 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 105.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in State Street by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,372 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $182.27 on Monday. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $165.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from State Street's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. State Street's payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $191.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $155.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, COO Mostapha Tahiri sold 9,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,469,810.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,885,701.06. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,553 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $2,260,808.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 255,512 shares in the company, valued at $39,693,789.20. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,583. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting State Street

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About State Street

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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