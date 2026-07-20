Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

AIA Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 26,839 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Wheaton Precious Metals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AIA Group Ltd opened a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals, buying 26,839 shares worth about $3.52 million in the first quarter.
  • Institutional interest remains strong, with hedge funds and other investors holding about 70.34% of the stock; several firms also increased their stakes during the quarter.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings of $1.28 EPS on revenue of $901.47 million, while analysts currently maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $161.09.
  • Interested in Wheaton Precious Metals? Here are five stocks we like better.

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 79,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 356.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the company's stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 294,402 shares of the company's stock worth $37,895,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $104.16 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $87.96 and a 12-month high of $165.76. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $120.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 65.55%.The firm had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.09.

Get Our Latest Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Right Now?

Before you consider Wheaton Precious Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wheaton Precious Metals wasn't on the list.

While Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Not oil. Not solar. Bigger.
Not oil. Not solar. Bigger.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines