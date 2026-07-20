AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,810 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 51,256 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $4,896,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.77.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $41.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $82.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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