AIA Group Ltd Buys 14,654 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,157 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $29,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 801 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $281.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.29. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $315.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.74 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here