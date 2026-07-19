AIA Group Ltd Buys 56,564 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.19 and a 1 year high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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