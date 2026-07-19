AIA Group Ltd Buys New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,935,000.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,262,513,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $374,037,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $717,214,000 after buying an additional 690,773 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4,545.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,686,000 after acquiring an additional 649,058 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,097.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 288,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,446,000 after acquiring an additional 263,963 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $588.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $486.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $371.60 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.00 and a 12 month high of $556.52. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $392.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.05.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HCA Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCA Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While HCA Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here