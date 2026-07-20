AIA Group Ltd Buys New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $6,715,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.1%

SPG opened at $228.47 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $223.38 per share, for a total transaction of $88,681.86. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,253,588.76. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $223.34 per share, with a total value of $57,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,713.44. This trade represents a 1.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,387 shares of company stock worth $533,056. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $199.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $212.21.

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About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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