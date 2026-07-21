AIA Group Ltd Cuts Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 91,022 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Fund LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 137,347 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 48,535 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 18.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,432,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Tetra Tech's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tetra Tech's payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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