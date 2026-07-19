AIA Group Ltd Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,444 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 45,193 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.5% of AIA Group Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $284.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $334.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $302.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $281.84.

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Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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