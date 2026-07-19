AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,693 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.6% of AIA Group Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,258,082,000 after buying an additional 31,455,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,072,744,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57,845.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,427,896 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,406,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,706 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,183.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,845 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $770,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,643 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,701,353 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,462,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,872 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $532.17 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.36 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $602.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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