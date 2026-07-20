AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

AIA Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,794 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 25,524 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $407,915,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,791,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,726,308,000 after buying an additional 3,423,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,353,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,147,878,000 after buying an additional 2,351,781 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,297,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,878,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $307,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,996 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $82.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

See Also

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